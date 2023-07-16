Leeds took in their first game under new Whites manager Farke in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly in Oslo against arch rivals Manchester United who recorded a 2-0 triumph through second half strikes from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

There was then a major development the following day via the departure of last season’s top scorer Rodrigo who sealed a switch to Qatar side Al-Rayyan. After last week’s events, this is how the bookies now think that next season’s Championship will unfold based on the very latest odds for the title and relegation to determine the bottom half sides.