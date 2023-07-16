Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Leeds United's new predicted Championship finish after big Whites exit and Daniel Farke viewing

Leeds United have had their first competitive run out under new boss Daniel Farke and a fresh verdict has been cast on where the Whites are predicted to finish upon the new Championship campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds took in their first game under new Whites manager Farke in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly in Oslo against arch rivals Manchester United who recorded a 2-0 triumph through second half strikes from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

There was then a major development the following day via the departure of last season’s top scorer Rodrigo who sealed a switch to Qatar side Al-Rayyan. After last week’s events, this is how the bookies now think that next season’s Championship will unfold based on the very latest odds for the title and relegation to determine the bottom half sides.

Odds for relegation: 15-8 (with three firms, shorter with others).

1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 15-8 (with three firms, shorter with others). Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 15-8 (with four firms, shorter with others).

2. 23rd - Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 15-8 (with four firms, shorter with others). Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 7-2.

3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 7-2. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 4-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

4. 21st - Cardiff City

Odds for relegation: 4-1 (with one firm, shorter with others). Photo: KENAN ASYALI

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Daniel FarkeManchester UnitedLeeds