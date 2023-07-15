Boss vow as Leeds United's early Championship opponents sign former £15m prolific striker

West Brom spent a reported £15m to sign former England youth international forward Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town in October 2020 but the 25-year-old has now joined Cardiff on a season-long loan. The Bluebirds will provide the opening weekend opponents for Leeds and Grant is raring to get started.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the striker to Cardiff City’s official website. “I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and the manager, and get started. I spoke with the manager, and he said nothing but good things about the club. I know how big the stadium is, and I know how good the crowd can be. I’ve got a few friends here as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum Robinson and I got on really well when we were at West Brom, and we’re actually still very close. He’s a good friend of mine and we complement each other when we play together, so hopefully we can replicate that.”

NEW RECRUIT: Karlan Grant, above, has joined Leeds United's opening weekend opponents Cardiff City. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut vowed just what Grant would offer his team, adding: "Karlan will bring goals, speed and work rate to this team. He works hard on the pitch, not just offensively but in defence as well. Now, we have a few players like Karlan who can play in different positions. He can play as a winger, but we can also use him as a striker and a second striker.

“I am very excited, and happy that we have these attacking players. All of them are good goalscorers and playmakers who can make assists. They can win games and change the table by getting results for us.”