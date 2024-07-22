Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are making a habit of wrapping deals up quick and the £5m arrival of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United

Jayden Bogle was aware of Leeds United’s interest in him several weeks ago and the lack of noise surrounding his prospective move is starting to become typical in West Yorkshire.

Bogle’s move to Leeds was confirmed late on Saturday evening, with the 23-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year deal. Sheffield United accepted what has been officially described as an ‘undisclosed’ fee, but the YEP believes it to have been in the region of £5million, a slight increase on the £4m offers that were rejected early last week.

Things moved relatively quickly last week as Leeds turned interest into offers and then offers into a medical and four-year deal. There was patience in keeping the price down for a player in the final year of his contract but those in charge at Elland Road got things wrapped up with minimal fuss and speculation. Bogle only emerged in reports as a potential target for Leeds a week ago but in his first interview as a Leeds player on Saturday, admitted he was aware of interest long before.

“Probably a few weeks ago I knew there was interest,” he told LUTV. “Since I heard that it's where I wanted to be, at a massive club with a fantastic team and great staff. It's important to be able to build relationships in pre-season and then go into the season as strong as possible, so I’m glad it's been done nice and early. It seems like a good group of boys and great staff as well so I'm excited to meet up with them.”

Bogle has already got his wish, flying out to Germany on Sunday evening to meet his new teammates. The £5m arrival is expected to be involved in training come Monday, barely a week after his name and new club were mentioned in the same sentence.

Transfer speculation surrounding Leeds - certainly when it comes to arrivals - has been minimal this summer and it is clear that 49ers Enterprises are working hard to keep rumours at bay. In the modern world, doing so has proven to be almost impossible but the success rate in this window has been impressive.

Bogle’s arrival isn’t quite on the level of Joe Rothwell, whose season-long loan from Bournemouth was confirmed earlier this month. The 29-year-old’s name was only mentioned in the media when he was in West Yorkshire undergoing medical tests and by the end of that same day, his arrival was official.

Alex Cairns returned with almost no fanfare and while it is much easier to avoid speculation over a third-choice goalkeeper, the deal was still wrapped up swiftly. Joe Rodon’s name was understandably commonplace among the Leeds gossip columns but when the opportunity arose amid talks over Archie Gray’s £40m move the other way, Leeds took it.

That behind-the-scenes work has come to typify the transfer business at Leeds and 49ers Enterprises will hope to work in similar silence between now and August 30. There is still work to be done in the market but Farke spoke of remaining calm last week and evidently trusts his bosses.