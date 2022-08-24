Leeds United ‘expected’ bid for in-demand international striker as MLS star still ‘of interest’
All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as Jesse Marsch and his men look to build on their impressive start.
Leeds United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.
The Whites have picked up seven points from their first three games, and they will be delighted with that return.
Jesse Marsch’s men defeated Chelsea 3-0 last time out, and they will be keen to build on their early season form.
Leeds have already been busy this summer, but they could yet add to their squad even further ahead of the transfer window coming to an end.
With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Brereton Diaz latest
Leeds are expected to make a move to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz.
The Rovers frontman is attracting plenty of interest this summer, with the deadline fast approaching.
According to Sun journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel, Blackburn are ‘expecting’ a bid from Leeds before the end of the window.
Other clubs are also expected to make a move, but the Whites will be hoping to come out on top, needing a frontman this summer.
Marsch does have options, but with Patrick Bamford struggling from injury issues again, they could do with some help up top.
Though, it seems like there will be a big battle for for the Chile international.
Wagner links continue
Elsewhere, Leeds are still said to be eyeing a move for Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner.
According to Manuel Veth, the Whites are still in the race to pull off a deal, but they are not alone.
Veth tweeted: “Update Kai Wagner: Leeds United still in the race. Talks ongoing with LUFC but it is a slow process at the moment. Wagner also has other options with one club in France now also interested.”
Wagner is a German left-back, and his arrival could add key depth for Marsch at the back.