When is the Carabao Cup third round draw? Date, time, how to watch and Leeds United ball number

Jesse Marsch’s men will be seeking to go further than they did in the 2021/2022 season, when the Whites were knocked out in the fourth round by a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

If United succeed in beating their South Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road, they could compete against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the next stage as the top flight teams involved in European competitions enter the hat for the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third round draw:

When is the third round draw?

The third round draw will take place on Wednesday August 24, after the final whistle of the televised second round clash between Newcastle United and Tranmere Rovers.

Taking place at around 9.45pm, the draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

When will the third round be played?

Third round Carabao Cup ties will be contested in the week beginning the 7th of November.

What are the ball numbers?

1 – AFC Bournemouth

2 – Arsenal

3 – Aston Villa

4 – Blackburn Rovers

5 – Brentford

6 – Burnley

7 – Charlton Athletic

8 – Chelsea

9 – Crawley Town

10 – Crystal Palace

11 – Derby County

12 – Everton

13 – Gillingham

14 – Leicester City

15 – Lincoln City

16 – Liverpool

17 – Manchester City

18 – Manchester United

19 – Milton Keynes Dons

20 – Morecambe

21 – Newport County

22 – Nottingham Forest

23 – Sheffield Wednesday

24 – Southampton

25 – Stevenage

26 – Tottenham Hotspur

27 – West Ham United

28 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 – Forest Green Rovers or Brighton and Hove Albion

30 – Leeds United or Barnsley

31 – Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United