When is the Carabao Cup third round draw? Date, time, how to watch and Leeds United ball number
Leeds United will kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with a second round tie against Barnsley on Wednesday night.
Jesse Marsch’s men will be seeking to go further than they did in the 2021/2022 season, when the Whites were knocked out in the fourth round by a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
If United succeed in beating their South Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road, they could compete against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the next stage as the top flight teams involved in European competitions enter the hat for the third round.
Here’s everything you need to know about the third round draw:
When is the third round draw?
The third round draw will take place on Wednesday August 24, after the final whistle of the televised second round clash between Newcastle United and Tranmere Rovers.
Taking place at around 9.45pm, the draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event
When will the third round be played?
Third round Carabao Cup ties will be contested in the week beginning the 7th of November.
What are the ball numbers?
1 – AFC Bournemouth
2 – Arsenal
3 – Aston Villa
4 – Blackburn Rovers
5 – Brentford
6 – Burnley
7 – Charlton Athletic
8 – Chelsea
9 – Crawley Town
10 – Crystal Palace
11 – Derby County
12 – Everton
13 – Gillingham
14 – Leicester City
15 – Lincoln City
16 – Liverpool
17 – Manchester City
18 – Manchester United
19 – Milton Keynes Dons
20 – Morecambe
21 – Newport County
22 – Nottingham Forest
23 – Sheffield Wednesday
24 – Southampton
25 – Stevenage
26 – Tottenham Hotspur
27 – West Ham United
28 – Wolverhampton Wanderers
29 – Forest Green Rovers or Brighton and Hove Albion
30 – Leeds United or Barnsley
31 – Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United
32 – Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City