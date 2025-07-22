Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has been asked about the development of young Whites striker Harry Gray.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu says Leeds United must give young striker Harry Gray the time needed to develop with praise for the teen forward and also a new Whites face.

The younger brother of Tottenham’s ex-Whites star Archie, 16-year-old Harry took his first steps into the Leeds first team during the second half of last season, making several matchday squads and then bagging late minutes from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teen’s progress is now continuing, the striker part of the first-team squad having a training camp in Germany where the team played the first of two behind-closed-doors friendlies on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took on third tier German outfit SC Verl in a game of two 60-minute periods and England under-17s international striker Gray was handed a start upfront.

The youngster went close to scoring - stumbling before he fired against the post - and Ampadu has praised the young striker’s development but also called for Gray to be given the time needed to develop.

“It's about us to allow and to encourage and to help him with that”

Asked what Gray was like to be around and how he thought his development was going, Ampadu said: “It's well. I think with any young kid, they obviously have to have time to mature and it's about us to allow and to encourage and to help him with that. He played well today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been nice if he could have scored his chance - but I don't think I'm one to judge!”

As part of a busy day for the club, Leeds earlier unveiled their sixth signing of the summer in the shape of German international midfielder Anton Stach who has joined from Hoffenheim for £17.4m.

His arrival will mean even more competition for places in Ampadu’s centre midfield position, something hailed by the captain in raising the bar again.

"It's going to raise the level again,” said Ampadu. “That's what you always want from signings and that's what's happened so far this year."