Junior Firpo takes up new position as Leeds United star plays key role in eventful Dominican Republic clash
Leeds United star Junior Firpo played a key role as his Dominican Republic side emerged triumphant from an eventful clash on Saturday afternoon.
The Dominican Republic took on hosts Bermuda in a Concacaf Nations League qualifier for which Whites left back Firpo appeared to line up in the very different position of centre forward.
His side were dealt a huge blow after just ten minutes when Edarlyn Reyes was sent off and Bermuda went on to lead twice but Dominican Republic twice fought back to equalise before netting an 84th-minute winner for a 3-2 success.
The Dominican Republic made five substitutions but Firpo played the duration of the contest for what was his fifth cap for his country.
