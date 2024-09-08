Former star declares 'hard' Leeds United view and awaits answer to Whites 'litmus test'

A former Whites star has given his view on Leeds United being title favourites and labelled a forthcoming task as a ‘litmus test’.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were installed as Championship favourites as soon as betting opened for the 2024-25 campaign and United’s odds have got shorter and shorter upon jumping back to favouritism having briefly been leapfrogged by Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets jumped to the top of the market for a short time upon beginning the new season with convincing wins against Luton Town and Cardiff City as Leeds started with two draws but Farke’s side are now firm favourites having picked up eight points from a possible 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports EFL host and YEP columnist David Prutton can see why Leeds are so well fancied but believes it is still hard to form an opinion and believes next weekend’s visit of Burnley will provide a ‘litmus test’. Leeds – who are level on points with fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers – currently sit fourth in the very early table, a point and two places above title second favourites Burnley but behind top three Sunderland, West Brom and Watford. Sunderland lead the way with a perfect 12 points out of a possible 12, two more then second-placed West Brom and three more than third-placed Watford.

'LITMUS TEST': Next for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Assessing United’s position as favourites and next Saturday lunchtime’s visit of Burnley, Prutton mused: “I've not seen Sunderland in the flesh but they are top of the table. I've seen West Brom once, obviously against Leeds, in which they just cancelled each other out. I've seen Burnley against Blackburn, again, they cancelled each other out.

"You have got to chuck Blackburn given where they find themselves in the division, into that particular chat as well. And I've only seen Watford in fits and starts so I've got no idea. I saw Leeds against Boro and they were poor and I saw them against West Brom and the two teams just completely cancelled each other out and had absolutely nothing going forward.

"I know that I am an ex player who played for a while and now I cover the division but by virtue of when we've covered the games and what I've seen so far it's hard to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leeds were clinical when they needed to be at Sheffield Wednesday and Wednesday were a mixed bag. I've no idea about them and they are currently trying to find a bit of identity between the very positive stuff that Danny Rohl did and the reason why they spent a lot of time at the bottom end of the division that season.

"So somewhere in between is the truth of what a Wednesday side is but we don't know it as yet.

"From Leeds' point of view, the game coming up against Burnley is probably that real kind of litmus test of both sides, really? They have got aspirations and they've got expectations.

"But they are behind a Sunderland side that has been fantastic and they are behind a Watford side and what we have seen from them and then there is the way that West Brom have gone about it so far with Carlos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were another team that were in the play-offs semi finals last season so there's another one to keep a keen eye on.

"From what I've seen, I can understand why Leeds are title favourites but I'm withholding judgment given the position that Sunderland find themselves in and having not seen them with my own eyes.

"You take the international break into it but Scott Parker looked a bit incredulous with a few bits and pieces that were going on. Obviously, when you get the players back from internationals, he's got a lot of new players to work with and get his ideas across to, just as Daniel Farke has.

"Potentially, this game will give us a real insight into how quickly these players pick up what their new club and team wants and how they fare against what you would call two of the biggest boys in the division with the expectation and can they live up to it? We'll soon see."