The EFL have taken a decision on the officials for Leeds United’s clash against Bristol City.

The officials have been named for Leeds United’s Monday night Championship hosting of Bristol City, for which James Bell will be the referee.

Yorkshire-based Bell has refereed five Leeds games so far in his career, games producing three Whites wins and two defeats.

The Yorkshire official also took charge of January’s third round FA Cup clash at home to Harrogate Town in which Daniel Farke’s Whites recorded a 1-0 success.

Bell also refereed last April’s 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers and the 4-1 victory at home to Huddersfield Town of October 2023.

From the five Leeds games that he has refereed, only five Whites players have been booked.

But plenty of cards have been brandished in other games refereed this season, Bell having taken charge of 30 matches spanning games in the Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup and League Cup.

Because of their far superior goal difference, a victory against Bristol City could effectively seal Leeds the title but only if Burnley are defeated in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR.

The two sides are locked together on 94 points with two games left, both teams having already sealed automatic promotion.

Sam Lewis and George Byrne have been named as the assistant referees for Monday night's match for which Anthony Backhouse will be fourth official.