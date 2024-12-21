Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds took on Oxford looking for a ninth home win in succession at Elland Road.

Leeds United made it nine home wins in succession whilst also boosting their goal difference as Saturday's 4-0 romp against Championship visitors Oxford United kept them second.

Dan James fired the dominant Whites ahead in just the ninth minute but Oxford survived any further damage as the first half ended with the Whites 1-0 to the good.

But the floodgates began to open after the break, Jayden Bogle putting Leeds 2-0 up three minutes before the hour mark before Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got themselves on the scoresheet too.

The win was vital to keeping Leeds in the second automatic promotion place with leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland all winning as well.

Leeds made a bright start and went close in just the second minute as Ao Tanaka fired a low strike into the side netting after a scramble in the box upon Brenden Aaronson bursting forward from Jayden Bogle's pass.

A thriving Dan James quickly began getting in down the right flank but one poor cross went behind for a goal kick whilst another great one sailed across the area before Oxford cleared.

From a rare Oxford break, Przemyslaw Placheta saw his strike from the edge of the box blocked by Sam Byram and within seconds Leeds were ahead with just nine minutes on the clock through Dan James.

Leeds quickly countered and Joel Piroe worked the ball down the left for Manor Solomon who drove into the area and laid on a perfect low cross for the onrushing James to slide home from close range.

Daniel Farke's Whites were already on their way yet Oxford then squandered a glorious chance to level through the lively Placheta who got in down the left one on one v Illan Meslier only to slice a horrible finish well wide of the top left corner.

Leeds quickly responded and Joe Rothwell sent a volley wide from the edge of the box but it was James impressing the most and the winger cut inside and sent another peach of a cross which flew behind for a goal kick.

The wind, meanwhile, was also having a big say, preventing Joe Rothwell from taking a free-kick for nearly a minute with the ball continually rolling away from its position.

After the free kick was sent behind for a goal kick, Leeds were quickly back on the attack for a second and a Byram cross almost led to an own goal, the ball deflected on to the post and behind for a corner.

After the corner cleared, Brenden Aaronson fired an attempt from outside the box just over the bar before Oxford's Mark Harris was booked for a second late challenge on Tanaka.

Another good Leeds cross from Bogle then picked out Piroe but his flick was diverted behind for a corner, from which the Whites nearly doubled their lead.

Man of the moment James was again the man to go close, sending in a lovely curler from the edge of the box that was only kept out by a fine save from keeper Jamie Cunning, Aaronson then putting the follow up attempt over the bar.

Another good save from Cunning then denied Piroe whose shot after a turn in the area was also heading for the bottom left before Tanaka fired another effort wide from the left side of the box.

Oxford then ended the half with a bit of a rally, a deflection almost sending Owen Dale through but Meslier rushing out to clear.

The half then ended with Meslier squirreling back to his line chasing Elliott Moore's looping header from a cleared throw that ultimately sailed just over the bar.

Oxford then began the second half on the front foot and the Us squandered a good chance to level in just the 48th minute when a lovely free kick from Tyler Goodrham picked out Ciaron Brown who sent a free header over the bar.

Leeds wasted a good opening two minutes later when Byram was played in down the left by Aaronson but put too much power on his cross which flew past the onrushing James.

Back came Oxford with another Goodrham free-kick which this time was easily survived.

For Leeds, a much better Byram cross was dealt with via a brilliant overhead kick clearance but Leeds were turning the screw again and the Whites doubled their advantage in the 57th minute through Jayden Bogle.

Storming into the box from the right, Bogle netted after a neat one two with Aaronson, receiving Aaronson's lay off in the box and sending a no nonsense finish into the bottom left corner.

Oxford refused to throw in the towel and Cameron Brannagan blasted a shot over the bar from the edge of the box after Goodrham had gone under pressure from Bogle wanting a penalty.

But Leeds went 3-0 up in simple but very effective fashion in the 67th minute as a loose ball was seized upon by Solomon who then played in

Aaronson to apply a calm finish from the middle of the box.

Aaronson was causing problems and the American then laid the ball off to James who sent an effort on the stretch over the bar.

But Solomon was also a big threat and the Israel international put Leeds 4-0 up in the 72nd minute, the winger played in down the left by Piroe and smashing home a clinical finish past Cumming.

Farke then called for an impressive trio of substitutes as Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto were all brought on for Solomon, Aaronson and Piroe.

Ramazani should have made it 5-0 in the 79th minute but fired a powerful shot wide after being picked out by a Bogle cross.

Even Ethan Ampadu was having a go, the returning skipper getting into the box and seeing his shot deflected just wide.

Another brilliant chance then presented itself to Ramazani who was picked out by another fine James cross but the Belgian planted his header straight at Cumming who pulled off a good save.

Cumming was then also equal to another strike from James as Oxford survived conceding a fifth in what could have been a real battering at Elland Road.

Leeds United v Oxford United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Schmidt 77); Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 83); James, Solomon (Ramazani 74), Aaaronson (Gnonto 74), Piroe (Joseph 74). Subs not used: Darlow, Struijk, Chambers, Bamford, Joseph.

Attendance: 36,646.