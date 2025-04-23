Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city of Leeds will host a parade for Leeds United's promotion-winning squad regardless of how the final two games pan out.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United are expected to announce their plans to mark the club's return to the Premier League later this week, but the YEP understands plans are afoot for a parade on Monday May 5. A number of council services have been informed of a parade route for that day.

Promotion parade plans

Leeds are currently working behind the scenes with the City Council to finalise plans for the celebrations and the costs associated with planning have led to a decision that a parade will go ahead even in the event of the Whites finishing second. They currently lead the Championship by goal difference, with Burnley in second level on 94 points. Should Leeds better or match the Clarets' results in the final two games they will go up as champions and lift the second tier trophy on the final day of the season at Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the thinking behind holding a parade without winning the title is that the city, its club and fanbase missed out on appropriate celebrations in 2020 when Marcelo Bielsa's team won the division. Covid-19 pandemic restrictions meant that the achievement could not be marked in the traditional manner.

In May 1992 after the club won the Division One title more than 150,000 people lined the streets for an open-topped bus parade. Manager Howard Wilkinson said at the time: "Memories like these can't be bought - there'll never be another day like this." Defender Mel Sterland recalled: "You had people up trees and hanging from lampposts. The streets were packed. Young kids, old men - if felt like the whole city came out to see us that day. In some ways we were amazed, but that's how much a title means."

Second Elland Road party

Leeds supporters gathered in their thousands on Monday night to celebrate with the squad in front of the East Stand at Elland Road after a 6-0 win over Stoke and Burnley's win over Sheffield United confirmed an automatic promotion spot.

Elland Road will host another party on Monday when Farke and his squad host play-off hopefuls Bristol City. Along with the traditional lap of honour that comes after the final home game of the season, Leeds are expected to mark promotion with some celebrations after the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week significant buildings in the city centre have been lit up at night in the white, yellow and blue of Leeds United to pay tribute to the club's achievement, which comes at the second time of asking for manager Farke and owners 49ers Enterprises. Having won 90 points last season they had to settle for the play-offs, in which they triumphed over Norwich City and then lost to Southampton at Wembley Stadium. This term Farke has masterminded a points tally of 94 which has proven too good for third-placed Sheffield United.