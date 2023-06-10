Leeds United are continuing their search for a new manager as pre-season draws closer and as they takeover gets wrapped up.

The Whites face a turbulent summer following relegation from the Premier League, with high turnover likely in their squad. Pre-season and the summer transfer window - which opens next week - will be crucial for Leeds, and that’s why getting a new manager in the next week or so will be hugely important ahead of pre-season getting started.

As the search for a new boss continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Duo set to leave

Leeds could lose two players to the same club this summer, with Junior Firpo and Marc Roca both expected to leave.

There will be a number of players moving on ahead of the new campaign as they look to avoid playing outside of a top tier. Firpo and Roca have both attracted interest from La Liga club Real Betis, according to Estadio Deportivo, and that could see Firpo return to the Andalusian club, while Roca looks set to return to his home country.

On the positive side for Leeds, they should bring in a decent amount of cash between the two players, and Firpo has never won over his critics in any case.

Leeds strike takeover deal

Leeds United have released the following statement to confirm an agreement has been reached between Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises.

A statement on Friday evening read: “Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club. Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League. Thank you for your continued support. Marching on Together.”

Radrizzani bought the club for £45m from Massimo Cellino, taking full control in May 2017. The Italian media mogul secured an initial 50 per cent stake in Leeds with a £20m payment, before completing a full buy-out with a further £25m.

Nance speaks

NBA player Larry Nance Jr says he is “thrilled and honoured” after confirming he is part of the ownership group who reached an agreement to takeover Leeds United on Friday night.

49ers Enterprises will buy out the 56 per cent of the club owned by Aser Ventures, with the American investors already owning 44 per cent of the Elland Road outfit. Following the news of the takeover, Nance Jr posted a photo on Twitter of himself in a Leeds shirt donning his surname on the back, captioned: “ALL LEEDS AREN’T WE.”