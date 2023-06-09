A statement on Friday evening read: “Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

“Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League.

“Thank you for your continued support.

“Marching on Together.”

Radrizzani bought the club for £45m from Massimo Cellino, taking full control in May 2017. The Italian media mogul secured an initial 50 per cent stake in Leeds with a £20m payment, before completing a full buy-out with a further £25m.

His boardroom partnership with 49ers Enterprises, the financial backers of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, began in 2018 with a 10 per cent stakeholding crossing the Atlantic. They increased their stake twice more to sit on 44 per cent in November 2021 and agreed a deal to buy the club outright before 2024. That deal, however, was predicated on Premier League status and when the Whites were relegated at the end of the 2022/23 season a fresh agreement had to be negotiated for Radrizzani’s shares.