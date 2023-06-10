Borussia Dortmund are interested in a move for Crysencio Summerville this summer as they look to re-invest the £88million fee they are set to receive for Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund confirmed earlier this week Bellingham is poised to join Real Madrid for €103million (£88m), with another €30million included in possible add-ons.

Reports in Germany from Christian Falk via Caught Offside claim Dortmund are eyeing a move for Summerville this summer after being long-term admirers of the player.

Summerville penned a fresh deal at Leeds last summer, which runs until the summer of 2026 but he is one of several players attracting interest from other clubs following the Whites’ relegation. He scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 Premier League games last season.

Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga last season after losing the title to Bayern Munich on goal difference on the final day. They are set to face competition for Summerville’s signature with reports in the Netherlands claimingAston Villa, PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig are all interested in the player.

Villa have qualified for the Europa Conference League after an impressive run under Unai Emery while RB Leipzig will play Champions League football after finishing third in the German top flight.

Newspaper De Telegraaf report PSV are willing to include a buyback clause in any potential deal as they seek to reach the Champions League group stages next season after reaching the qualifying rounds of the competition.