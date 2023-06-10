Leeds United finally have new owners with the news being made official last night that 49ers Enterprises have completed their takeover from Andrea Radrizzani.

The new leadership’s first task will be to install a first team coach and then the Whites can get to work in the summer transfer window and build a squad for their EFL Championship campaign as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Clubs across the country have already had a head start in the window but Leeds continue to be linked with players.

The Yorkshire club, along with Bournemouth and Scottish Premiership side Rangers, are being linked with a Nigerian international according to reports from Turkey where the player currently plys his trade. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace and Fulham are said to be readying bids for a striker who was previously linked with Leeds. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Saturday, June 10:

Leeds United, Rangers and Bournemouth linked with Nigerian star

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Leeds United and Bournemouth are both chasing a deal for Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer. The former Blackpool and QPR man is also thought to be of interest to Scottish side Rangers, meaning there could be a battle for his services when the window officially opens.

The Nigerian international, who won his first cap last year and has represented his country three times, has been with the Turkish side since 2021 after leaving the EFL. Still only 25, he can play as a wing back or a winger and made almost 200 appearances in the EFL before moving abroad.

Crystal Palace and Fulham ‘readying offers’ for Leeds United linked striker

Per a report from Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Fulham are readying offers for Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international has been linked with several clubs over the past few months following an incredibly impressive season in the Championship where he scored 21 goals.

