Leeds United are understood to have already sold tens of thousands of tickets for August's pre-season friendly with AC Milan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites will be backed by over 30,000 Leeds fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in 10 weeks' time when they face Italian giants AC Milan.

Following an initial two-day pre-sale period, open to Elland Road season ticket holders and those with a valid club membership, and the first 24 hours of general sale, Leeds have managed to sell over 30,000 seats at the Republic of Ireland's national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accounting for online vendor Ticketmaster's service fee, Leeds are expected to earn upwards of £750,000 in matchday revenue from the pre-season fixture alone, with 20,000 more seats still available. The cost of hosting a friendly overseas and using the Aviva Stadium will offset the profit made on Leeds' re-run of their UEFA Champions League 2000/01 encounter with the Rossoneri, however, the club are expected to make a healthy return.

United boast a strong following in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with many supporters travelling across the Irish Sea for home fixtures at Elland Road several times per season.

Upon announcing Leeds' friendly with Milan, managing director at Elland Road Robbie Evans said: "We are delighted to head to Dublin to play a prestigious opponent in a world-class venue. We have a fantastic following across Ireland, with many supporters regularly making the commute to Elland Road. AC Milan as an opponent will not only be wonderful for our supporters but will be an excellent final preparation for re-entry into the challenge of Premier League football."

Tickets went on sale to members and season pass holders on Tuesday this week, before the commencement of a general sale period from 10am on Thursday, May 29. Leeds sources confirmed to the YEP the extent to which Whites fans had snapped up the opportunity to watch their team in Dublin with further sales anticipated ahead of the fixture on Saturday, August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will play AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at Dublin's Aviva Stadium this summer. | Getty

Which players will feature in the Dublin friendly?

Leeds are expected to field a strong side against Milan in what will be their final preparation for the upcoming 2025/26 season with Daniel Farke likely to name the XI he plans to start on the opening day of the new Premier League campaign.

A week before Leeds test themselves against the Italian club, Villarreal - who qualified for next term's Champions League league stage, finishing fifth in LaLiga - visit Elland Road for a pre-season friendly. The Leeds team are also expected to play non-competitive games in Germany during a pre-season training camp which is yet to be announced but likely similar in format to last summer's with the exception that fans should be allowed to attend games this time around.

Farke's side currently begin their pre-season calendar in Swedish capital Stockholm on July 19 with a game against arch-rivals Manchester United, who are currently on a post-season tour of the Far East.

Leeds' Premier League fixtures will be released at 9am on June 18.