Leeds United will host Spanish club Villarreal CF at Elland Road on Saturday, August 2.

Leeds take on Champions League side Villarreal at home in what is their second confirmed pre-season friendly ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

United are already scheduled to play fierce rivals Manchester United in a friendly fixture out in Stockholm on July 19, while it is expected the team will again head to Germany for a pre-season camp.

Leeds are also widely tipped to play Italian giants AC Milan before the beginning of the new Premier League campaign with that friendly expected to take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Confirmation and a fixture date is yet to be confirmed for that particular match-up.

The Whites’ pre-season schedule will be finalised in the coming weeks prior to the opening of the summer transfer window, in which Leeds will recruit to supplement Daniel Farke’s squad. The club aim to retain Premier League status for more than a solitary season, which none of the last six newly-promoted clubs have been able to manage.

Villarreal’s Elland Road visit is the latest high-profile opponent Leeds are expected to take on as the club aim to test themselves against Europe’s best. The Spanish side are guaranteed to finish no lower than fifth in the LaLiga standings this season, which confirms their spot in the Champions League group stage next term.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s team have won 19 of their 37 league fixtures so far this season, including a 3-2 away win over Barcelona last Sunday.

Their squad includes former Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez, who has netted 19 times this season, former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe and Spanish international Yeremy Pino.

Kick-off at Elland Road on Saturday, August 2 is at 3pm.