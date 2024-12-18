Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as speculation intensifies ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United have just one more game before Christmas and will hope to enter the festive period on a high, with Oxford United this weekend’s visitors to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side lost two points on all of their promotion rivals following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End but remain in the top two, with Sheffield United out in front.

Saturday’s meeting with managerless Oxford is swiftly followed by trips to Stoke City and Derby County, with hope Leeds can go into the New Year having cemented their promotion credentials. Focus will then turn to the January transfer window and while Farke expects a quiet month, club chiefs will surely be keeping an eye on any possible targets. And with that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Turgeman latest

Fresh reports have emerged linking Leeds with a possible January move for Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Dor Turgeman. The Daily Mail claim Elland Road recruitment chiefs are ‘weighing up’ whether to pursue the 21-year-old next month, with plans to bolster their attacking options ahead of what is hoped to be a successful promotion push.

Leeds were first linked with Turgeman at the start of this month, with Israeli outlet Sport5 reporting an ‘official approach’ had been made. Those claims may have been inflated slightly by intermediaries but interest is seemingly there and avenues are being explored regarding the forward, who has nine goals in 20 appearances across the Israeli Premier League and Europa League.

Such a move would only be likely if one of Farke’s current squad is moved on first and the report suggests that is a consideration in West Yorkshire, claiming Patrick Bamford ‘could yet depart in the winter window’. Bamford has struggled for minutes this season and is yet to start a Championship game, having fallen behind Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order.

Greenwood exit

Out-on-loan youngster Sam Greenwood looks set to leave Leeds permanently at the end of this season. Leeds Live claim a summer move is ‘likely’ for the attacking midfielder, who continues to impress out on loan at Championship rivals Preston North End.

Greenwood was ineligible for last weekend’s visit of Leeds to Deepdale but has been one of Preston’s most consistent assets, with no Championship player creating more than his nine big chances. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken highly of the 22-year-old in recent weeks and there is believed to be a permanent option included in his loan deal.

Whether Preston decide to trigger that clause remains to be seen, with Middlesbrough opting against doing so following his loan spell at the Riverside last season. But the report claims Leeds will want their loanee to keep impressing ahead of ‘a likely summer transfer away from Elland Road.’