Leeds United have been linked with transfer interest in recent weeks.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn insists his side have no desire to lose Leeds United-linked Keelan Adams next month.

Leeds have recently been linked with interest in Adams and the Falkirk Herald names them alongside Championship rivals Swansea City and Scottish giants Rangers in keeping tabs on his progress. The 23-year-old right-back has impressed in the Scottish Championship registering three goals and five assists from his 24 games across all competitions.

Rangers are thought to be most interested in the defender and reportedly sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks, although the exposure of English football could lure him south of the border. Falkirk are currently clear at the top of the Scottish Championship, however, and head coach McGlynn has no intention of losing a key player midway through their promotion race.

“I’d be surprised if there wasn't (interest) in Keelan because he has been so good,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. "I’d be disappointed if there was no interest. Whether it materialises into anything, who knows. Certainly, no one has came to me yet and enquired. We’re very happy with Keelan and that’s why we extended his contract by a year.

"We hope for him to be here for the foreseeable and certainly beyond this window. It is all good so far. We’ve brought in money financially from our cup runs and our fans backing. We’ve played Celtic and Hearts and that has brought in money – we don’t need to sell.”

It remains to be seen just how keen Leeds are on Adams but a January move currently looks unlikely, given they are already well-stocked in that area and Daniel Farke has predicted a quiet month. Jayden Bogle arrived in a £5million deal from Sheffield United over the summer to come in as first-choice, with Sam Byram a more-than-capable back-up.

Byram will enter the final six months of his Leeds contract next month, however, having activated a one-year extension over the summer after meeting an appearance threshold. He turned 31 in September and it remains to be seen whether talks will commence over an extended stay.