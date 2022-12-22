For the Whites' final mid-season friendly, Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco arrived, late, as Jesse Marsch made four changes to the side which saw off Real Sociedad 2-1 last Friday. Replacing Joel Robles, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno and Liam Cooper were Kristoffer Klaesson, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Robin Koch, but news of the starting line-up only served to spotlight the volume of absentees - and their importance to Marsch's strongest theoretical XI.

Klich, Rodrigo and Cooper joined Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Illan Meslier, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra on the sidelines, bringing Leeds' list of missing first-team players to ten, including long-term absentee Stuart Dallas. Youngsters Sonny Perkins and Archie Gray playing no part either made an even dozen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are six days until Leeds host Premier League champions Manchester City, therefore cause for concern was well-founded, especially given the Whites' ruinous luck with injuries still fresh in the memory from last term.

Monaco, having delayed kick-off by five minutes due to their late arrival, named a handful of familiar faces on the bench and one in particular in the starting line-up. Takumi Minamino took his place as a substitute, whilst Mohamed Camara began in defensive midfield. Both worked under Leeds' head coach during their formative time in European football with FC Red Bull Salzburg - and more recently were linked with moves to Elland Road.

Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta and Breel Embolo were also named in Philippe Clement's squad, having represented Senegal and Switzerland, respectively, a matter of weeks ago at the FIFA World Cup.

Nervousness soon dissipated, though, at least temporarily, as yet another European side arrived at Elland Road and forfeited their clean sheet during the first half. Marc Roca's in-swinging corner was glanced in the direction of Alexander Nubel by Robin Koch, who was mobbed by his teammates as the ball nestled in the goal; the German 'keeper only managing to flap at his compatriot's headed effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before long, though, Monaco were level through Swiss striker Embolo. Aleksandr Golovin's knock-down at the back post ran across the Cameroon-born forward's body, before lashing in beyond Kristoffer Klaesson. The Ligue 1 side's equaliser wasn't quite undeserved but Leeds had done much of the early sparring, creating chances, making penalty box entries - the attack appearing especially well-oiled despite Marsch's long list of absentees in that half of the pitch.

Nerves, though, soon returned and this time it was squarely to do with what was happening on the pitch. Within nine minutes of the game's resumption, Leeds were 4-1 down. First Gelson Martins, then Ismail Jakobs found the back of Klaesson's net before Embolo bagged his second with the simplest of tap-ins. Leeds had crumbled, failing to track back-post runners, committing needless mistakes in possession and relinquishing their grip on a game that was very much in their grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time Joe Gelhardt converted a stoppage time penalty, won by the perennially-fouled Willy Gnonto, to reduce the arrears, Jesse Marsch probably hoped Leeds' had scheduled their friendlies in different order. Wins over Elche and Real Sociedad now feel long ago and the six-week break Marsch and staff had to remedy defensive issues does not appear as though it was long enough, if the early second half collapse is anything to go by.

As with any side braced to go up against Premier League champions Man City, there is justifiable concern in the lead-up to such a fixture. Trepidation increased with publication of Wednesday night's teamsheet and only intensified further with Leeds' avoidable Monaco defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At full-time, assistant head coach Rene Maric stated there was illness in the camp, hence the list of absentees, whilst Rodrigo Moreno was not risked due to muscle tightness. The Austrian does hope to have Illan Meslier back from glandular fever by the time Pep Guardiola's side roll into town next Wednesday, but could not guarantee which players would return and when.

Leeds' evening began with merriment, announcing a gift-wrapped Pascal Struijk contract extension to kick-start the festive period of football. But Yuletide cheer was put to the test as an afflicted and depleted Leeds group shipped four to a slick Monaco side. After their assured first half display, few could have expected the capitulation that was to follow. And so, it would be in keeping with United's unpredictability this season, if they were to earn an improbable result against Manchester City next week. 'Leeds, that' they call it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time of year is steeped in superstition, and Leeds will need every ounce of luck they can muster, if they are to leave Elland Road feeling jolly in six days' time.

Attendance: 20,978

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United XI: Klaesson, Kristensen (Firpo 67'), Ayling, Struijk (Hjelde 80'), Koch (Llorente 46'), Forshaw (Joseph 62'), Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson (Gyabi 80'), Gnonto, Gelhardt