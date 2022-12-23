The festive period is here and Sunday is Boxing day, which means a huge card of football fixtures across the country.

Leeds United will though will have to wait a little while longer until December 28 for their Premier League return when Manchester City visit Elland Road. It’s not just the return of league action after the World Cup break to look forward to either and the January transfer window is now just a week away from opening. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed they will attempt to convince Adama Traore, who is set to become a free agent in the summer and has been linked with several clubs including Leeds United, to sign a new contract at the club (Express)

Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in the chase for Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure with the £25m signing not having started a Premier League match this season (Daily Mail)

A host of elite Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, are keeping tabs on Preston North End’s 16-year old prodigy Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United - the Eagles sold Wan-Bissaka to United for £50million in the summer of 2019 but the right-back has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford (Evening Standard)

Chelsea have completed a €12m deal for Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian side Molde with a medical set to take place in London today (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are closing in on a January transfer for France and Juventus star Adrien Rabiot in a bid to strengthen their midfield (Daily Mail)

Fulham are frontrunners to sign Arsenal defender Cedric Soares on loan in January with Bayern Leverkusen and Villarreal also interested, but the Gunners are yet to decide if they will allow the right back to leave, with manager Mikel Arteta previously describing his squad as “short” (Evening Standard)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is now open to Jonjo Shelvey leaving the club in the January transfer window if the Toon receive any offers - the former Liverpool midfielder has only had a backup role this term (HITC)