Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Manchester City press conference
Leeds United are finally closing in on a return to Premier League action and Whites boss Jesse Marsch held his pre-match press conference today ahead of next week’s hosting of Manchester City.
Leeds signed off for the World Cup break with a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur way back on Saturday, November 12. Forty-six days later, the Whites will return to action next Wednesday evening with the visit of Pep Guardiola’s defending champions and odds-on title favourites City.
City are in EFL Cup action this evening at home to Liverpool in their first game back after the World Cup at which they had 16 players representing the club. Leeds had three players in action in Qatar in USA international duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson plus Rasmus Kristensen with Denmark.
As part of the six-and-a-half week pause to the season, Marsch’s side took in a week-long training camp in Spain where they recorded a 2-1 victory against Elche on the back of a win against Preston North End in a game played behind closed doors.
Upon returning to English soil, Leeds defeated La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad through a 2-1 triumph at Elland Road on Friday night but the Whites fell to a 4-2 reverse at home to AS Monaco in the final mid-season break friendly on Wednesday night. Leeds had ten first team players missing for the contest, after which assistant boss Rene Maric revealed that there was illness in camp which had led to a number of first-team players sitting out the defeat to Monaco.
None of Adams, Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford or Rodrigo made the match-night squad against Monaco for which young duo Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins were also missing.
But Adams has been given extra time of due to his heavy involvement at the World Cup and is suspended for the return to action against City whilst Dallas, Sinisterra, Summerville, Bamford and Gray have all been recovering from injuries. Meslier has been ill with glandular fever whilst Maric revealed that Rodrigo had experienced tightness and was therefore not risked against Monaco.
Marsch spoke to the media at 1.30pm and here is everything that was said by United’s American head coach.
“Yes. Whatever opponent we play against, we look at their strengths and weaknesses and we then tried to address within our principles what we think and where we think we can find advantages on the day. I think we have done that in a good job this season in almost every match and certianly against some of the big opponents and the key for us will be and when you play a big team like Man City it’s understanding the tactics and then what they’re trying to achieve and how to negate that and then obviously understanding the qualities of the players that they have on their team because they have such high quality, but then also how to make them uncomfortable and that’s with and against the ball, in set pieces and in what areas you think you can make them susceptible. Obviously, the better the team, the fewer weaknesses they have but every team in every system has weaknesses and so it’ll be about exploiting those and playing that in those areas.”
“I think it has the potential to burn some players out. I’ve seen Man City have brought they players back relatively quickly and there is a sort of standard in our business that after these big national team tournaments that players need three weeks. We even only provided ten days. We were fuly aware with the season coming around so quickly that it was important to get them back. But the physical and mental demands of a big tournament like that are very high and so I think it’s really important that we have appreciation for what these young men go through in these situations and what the pressure of representating a country in big tournaments like this is like. For us, we had three players and we tried to use the break again to bolster our fitness,and also create clarity in our tactics and then make sure we’re refreshed in a way where when we get back into it and it’s coming quick and the games come fast that we are going to be at our best.”
“Maybe it’s fair to say that he is the best at managing the types of players that he manages. He gets usually some of the top talent in the world and he has over his career and then his ability to form a team around and a football concept around having those quality players maybe makes him among the best, or the best. I think at one point he said something about Marcelo and if he coached Marcelo’s team and vice versa and that’s the beauty of our sport is we all have our own ideas of how to play the game and then it’s about matching and finding the right player pool to meet the standards of the way you want to play the game and so that part that Man City, I think, has been over the years, has been managed really well. And that’s ultimately you know, the goal of what we’re doing here, transfer window on transfer window to continue to add to our team with the kinds of players that we think can can fit to what we’re trying to achieve tactically and then what our goals are long term in terms of success.”
“No, In general I think there’s different strategies. I think Pep has said over the years he likes18 senior players because more than that and it gets difficult to manage rotation and then he introduces young players. I have been some places where they have said f you’re playing in Europe that the number should be 21. I’ve been places where they say 20. We’re not so structured that way and we have a lot of sort of moving pieces at different times and we try to just look at what’s the best situation for every individual and then how it fits within the group that that we’re trying to push for for any given time period. I’ve been really, for me, with the work that we’ve done here, I’ve been really happy and satisfied with the commitment from every player to try to get the most out of every day and that’s ultimately more my job than telling we need this transfer, this transfer, this transfer.”
“I think, again, they’ll be working with some different ideas of how to put together the whole package so that we can add to the team the way we need to and we’ve discussed this often. It’s already been incredibly active. With some of the goals, I think everyone has had goals that maybe you can get players in ahead of time so that you can have them even before January 1. Let’s see how things progress.”
“No, I think we have had some discussions and I think both our goalkeepers have performed well. Obviously Kris had an illness as well so wasn’t in Spain. Joel I think has performed really well and been a great addition to what we have done here. We haven’t made that decision yet but I think both will be ready if needs so.”
“When he got sick I think it disrupted a little bit his return into training but we expect that he will be back in training as well and then it will be can we get him up to speed for the Man City match but we expect he will be back in training.”
“Rodrigo was scheduled to play in the match up until the afternoon of the match and then we just felt like he was feeling a little bit of a tightness in his hamstring so we decided to hold him out.”