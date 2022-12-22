Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Manchester City press conference

“Maybe it’s fair to say that he is the best at managing the types of players that he manages. He gets usually some of the top talent in the world and he has over his career and then his ability to form a team around and a football concept around having those quality players maybe makes him among the best, or the best. I think at one point he said something about Marcelo and if he coached Marcelo’s team and vice versa and that’s the beauty of our sport is we all have our own ideas of how to play the game and then it’s about matching and finding the right player pool to meet the standards of the way you want to play the game and so that part that Man City, I think, has been over the years, has been managed really well. And that’s ultimately you know, the goal of what we’re doing here, transfer window on transfer window to continue to add to our team with the kinds of players that we think can can fit to what we’re trying to achieve tactically and then what our goals are long term in terms of success.”