The Leeds United manager has often described his club as one of the most emotional in the country.

Former Leeds United manager Dennis Wise has been impressed with Daniel Farke’s level-headed approach to the Elland Road hot seat.

Farke is into his third campaign as Leeds manager and has got off to an impressive start, taking four points from three Premier League games to leave the Whites mid-table early on. The German oversaw the winning of 190 points across two Championship campaigns but even after winning the second-tier title in May, had to endure reports surrounding his future.

Leeds have regularly been described as one of the most emotional clubs by their own manager and every defeat is met with a visceral reaction, but Farke’s level-headedness throughout has been admirable. And as a former Whites boss with experience of how the pressure can rise in LS11, Wise is full of respect for how his colleague keeps things calm.

“What I like about Daniel Farke is how organised he is as a coach,” Wise told Sky Bet. “He understands the game, and he doesn’t let pressure show – he’s very smart. One thing players pick up on is when a manager is under pressure, you can relay that down to your players.

“With Daniel, you don’t get that. He carries himself with confidence, and that belief helps keep the players focused on what they need to do.”

Farke’s calm demeanour is believed to be one of the key traits that attracted Leeds chiefs to him just over two years ago, with pressure a given for anyone in charge at Elland Road. The Whites boss has not been immune to criticism or scrutiny during his time in the dugout but continues to keep his squad from being affected.

That was evident towards the end of last season following a run of just one win in six games as Sheffield United and Burnley gained ground, with Farke insisting after a disappointing draw against Swansea City he was ‘100 per cent confident’ of promotion. That premonition eventually came true as Leeds won all of their final six matches to claim the title.

"I work for a pretty emotional club, probably one of the most emotional clubs in this country,” Farke said after promotion was secured. “It's never easy because you don't just have to lead the players, you have to lead the whole group of people who work for this club. Sometimes even the press and the journalists, all our supporters.

"It costs lots of energy but we've done it in the end. I'm proud of the lads. It's a very heavy shirt to wear and we have delivered a great style. It's also fully deserved to be back in the Premier League where we belong.”

Farke will continue to come under the inevitable pressure of a Premier League manager as Leeds fight to avoid relegation. The Whites face Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend before another away trip to likely bottom three rivals Wolves and the hosting of Bournemouth at Elland Road to round off September.