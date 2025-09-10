A Leeds United fan was left confused when she opened a package that was supposed to contain a Whites tracksuit top only to find an XXXL Sunderland away shirt.

Rebecca Rowland paid £100 for a limited edition Terrace Icons tracksuit top from Leeds United's official online club store as a surprise 40th birthday gift for her partner Patrick Dennehy. His birthday is not until December but because she's off work on maternity leave Rebecca wanted to get organised as early as possible. The 35-year-old selected a gift from the club's latest range of Adidas-produced merchandise and eagerly awaited the post man's arrival on Monday morning. But when she opened the package there was a confusing surprise.

The 35-year-old told the YEP: "I'd seen the new Leeds training gear photos on Instagram and was so excited when it was finally on sale. I ordered the track top from the official club shop online for my partner's 40th birthday. I'm on maternity leave so wanted to get organised before his birthday. I stayed in for the postman and was shocked when I opened the package to find an XXXL Sunderland away top. Definitely not what I ordered."

Leeds United's retail partner Fanatics initially told Rebecca that there were no more tracksuit tops in stock due to them selling out but offered a full refund if she sent the Sunderland shirt back. By way of apology they also offered a discount off her next purchase from the club shop.

"I was so upset and confused as to how this happened," she said. "I needed to find another present. I was offered a 30 per cent discount for another purchase from the Leeds United club shop but would rather just have had the top I paid for. I've no idea how such a mistake could have happened. We're definitely not Sunderland fans in this house."

Rebecca had to let Patrick, originally from Dewsbury, in on the secret. "It was meant to be a surprise, as I'm not 40 until December," he said. "But when Rebecca realised what a mistake they'd made, she felt she had to tell me. If we could have ordered another, I probably would have seen the funny side, but to be told there was no more available was beyond disappointing."

After being contacted by the YEP for comment Fanatics got back in touch with Rebecca and said they had managed to locate a tracksuit top. She was offered a full refund and Fanatics have vowed to send some other Leeds United merchandise as a goodwill gesture. They did not require the return of the Sunderland shirt.

A Fanatics spokesperson told the YEP: “Due to a manual processing error at our fulfilment centre, a fan received the incorrect item after placing an order through the Leeds United online store. We have since contacted the fan, and as the correct item was still available at the Elland Road retail store, it is now on its way to them.

“We would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. On this occasion we fell short of the standard of service we expect, and Leeds United fans deserve. If we do make a mistake, we are committed to making things right for the fan as quickly as possible."

Leeds announced in November of last year that a partnership with Fanatics would see the latter become the exclusive operator of the club's online store and official retail locations in the city. A statement said: "Leeds United are delighted to announce a new retail partnership with Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, which will enhance the retail experience for Leeds fans both in the city and across the world. Fanatics will utilise its extensive experience of working with more than 900 sports clubs and organisations globally to improve the shopping experience for Leeds fans, providing them with a seamless experience, wherever and whenever they shop."