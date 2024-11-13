Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United winger has joined up with new boss Craig Bellamy for the first time after missing previous camps through injury.

Daniel James is itching to get involved with his new-look Wales team and feels ‘really good’ after recently recovering from a persistent hamstring injury.

James’ campaign has been hampered by the issue with the winger missing previous international breaks in September and October, having suffered a recurrence while playing for Leeds United. The 27-year-old has been eased back into action at Elland Road and after starting three in a row, came off the bench for the final 19 minutes of Saturday’s comfortable 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

"I just want to get involved,” James told reporters. “I was trying to get back for the second camp but I didn’t quite make it. I was gutted about that but it’s just nice to be back now, especially as after this camp there is going to be a long break until March.

“So it’s nice to come in, understand the principles of what the manager wants and just learn from it. It’s also nice to come into a camp fully fit. I’ve been back three or four weeks now and feel really good, in good condition, so it’s really nice to be back.”

James’ return put the Leeds-based contingent in that Wales squad to three for this break, joining Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon while Ethan Ampadu missed out through injury, but that number increased again on Tuesday amid news of a call-up for Charlie Crew. The midfielder was on stand-by and has come in to replace the injured Nathan Broadhead.

The 18-year-old might hope to build on a first international cap earned earlier this year, having finally made his first-team Leeds debut during the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle less than a fortnight ago. A trio of debuts were handed out to Crew, Sam Chambers and 34-year-old free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui on the day.

Speaking after the game, Farke insisted those debuts - particularly for the young pair - were not gifts and Crew has consistently impressed at Thorp Arch over a long period. There are high hopes for the teenager at club and international level, with James expecting a bright future for his young teammate.

"He’s been with us for quite a while now and he’s progressing really well,” the winger said of Crew. "He has still got a lot to show and I’m happy he will be with us this week. He is still young but doing great for us at Leeds. I’m sure he will definitely get a lot of caps for Wales."