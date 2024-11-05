Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says he will not tell Wales boss Craig Bellamy what to do with winger Dan James but hopes the 26-year-old’s minutes are limited whilst representing his country this month.

Farke made clear during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference he would not interfere with an international manager’s team selection when asked about Dan James’ recall to the Wales setup.

The winger sat out last month’s international schedule after sustaining a hamstring injury for Leeds but has been readmitted to Bellamy’s group for fixtures against Türkiye and Iceland later this month.

James returned to the starting lineup against Bristol City just under a fortnight ago, after two substitute appearances in the preceding games versus Sheffield United and Watford.

Despite talk of an injury recurrence in the lead up, James was selected to start - and scored - in the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last Saturday and is in line to continue on the right-wing at The Den on Wednesday night.

Leeds have carefully managed the Welshman’s return to prominence and are hopeful he can replicate the 13-goal haul he managed for United last season. Farke made no secret his wish that James would not be required for ‘each and every minute’ of Wales’ upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, although acknowledged interfering with Bellamy's team selection is not something he wished to do.

"Craig is experienced as a player and, of course, experienced guy in this business. He knows Daniel was out for six-and-a-half weeks. But also, each and every manager wants the team to be successful and to have a fully fit and full of confidence Daniel James back available is always important for us but also for the Wales squad. For that I totally accept he will probably be involved in the games. Of course I would prefer if he was perhaps not given, each and every game, 90 minutes but at the moment we just have to focus to get him through these two games [vs Millwall and QPR]," Farke said.

"I won't tell Craig what he has to do because he's experienced enough and also wants to be successful. If he wants to use Daniel, yeah of course, it's a big honour for the player to play.

"I also totally understand Daniel James would like to represent his country and for that we totally accept this but we would also be happy if he didn't have to play each and every game 90 minutes."

Nevertheless, James is held in high regard by the new Wales head coach and highly likely to be involved from the start in both games given he is one of the most experienced and most-capped members of Wales' squad for the November internationals.

“He brings a lot to this squad, he really adds to the group," Bellamy said upon announcing his group who can qualify for Nations League A by finishing top of their existing group.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries, but he’s an outstanding player. I’ve always enjoyed watching him play for Wales.

“The way we play will really suit him. He, definitely as a coach, suits my type of profile.

“He’s a really menacing player with real speed and high intensity.

“He adds again to the quality we have in those areas and gives us another option.”