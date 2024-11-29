Leeds United 'transfer target' eyed by Crystal Palace as new 'interest' emerges

Leeds United are back in action this weekend in the Championship

Leeds United face an away trip to Ewood Park to play Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. They head into the game on the back of their 3-0 home win over Luton Town last time out.

Daniel Farke’s side are top of the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club....

Attacking midfielder latest

Leeds have recently been linked with a move for Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee. He is facing an uncertain long-term future at the Etihad Stadium amid interest from elsewhere. In this latest update regarding his situation by talkSPORT, Crystal Palace are ‘interested’ in snapping him up.

McAtee, who is 22-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks at City and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. He has made 14 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s men so far in his career, seven of which have come this season, and he has scored once.

The Salford-born has been loaned out twice by the champions in the past to Sheffield United to get some experience under his belt. He played 75 games for the Blades altogether and found the net on 14 occasions before heading back to his parent club.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has recently told Football Insider: “Leeds have made an audacious bid for him. “He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them. And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25 million? £30 million?

“There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal. But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him. He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him. The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has.“

Crystal Palace could see him as someone to bolster their ranks. The Eagles may have the edge over the Whites in this pursuit due to the fact they play their football in the Premier League. They are managed by Oliver Glasner these days.

Danish side wanted Leeds man

FC Midtjylland wanted to land Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds in the last window. He ended up going to Eintracht Frankfurt. Their boss Thomas Thomasberg has said, as per Tipsbladet: “I have a knowledge of most things that happen at the club in terms of players coming in and [going] out. I was well aware of the contact, as I think all parties have said.

“I think with most talented players, you want to improve your team as much as possible. And someone who has been here before, who’s really skilful and around the national team, you constantly try to make the group as strong as possible. That’s not what we ended up with, and that’s what I relate to. But he’s a really good player, and the club rates him highly because he’s one of our own. He’s also someone they like at Frankfurt.”