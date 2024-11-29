Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke deserves ‘credit’ for the fact his side have scored eight goals from substitutions so far this season, Graham Smyth believes. The Whites have scored more from players off the bench than any other team in the Championship in this campaign.

Farke likes to wait until around the 70 minute mark in games to bring on his substitutes. It has worked out well for him this term as his team sit at the top of the table above the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland.

Smyth has said on the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road Podcast: “The results dictate (things). If Leeds don’t win and he’s made his subs on 70 minutes, then he didn’t make them early enough, that’s the conclusion that can be drawn. He’d probably admit that himself, that he didn’t make the subs early enough. When it works like it worked at Swansea, and when it worked at Elland Road against Luton, then you can’t argue - you just can’t argue with him.

“If you have been critical of his subs, you have to also then credit him for when it works out, as it has worked out in the last two games. People keep in mind those games where it has been frustrating, where they have been held to a draw or they have lost to a team, and he has still waited until the 70th minute and we have had those games. There has been a selection of those games last season and this where it just felt like Leeds had thrown on a load of attackers and there didn’t seem to be a real coherence to it. It didn’t work so I kind of understand why but credit to him when it works. Eight goals from the bench is pretty remarkable at this stage of the season. It’s insane.”

Strength in depth

Leeds have strength in depth in their squad and Farke has shown his ability to utilise this in matches. They are in good form at the moment and are carrying momentum as they eye promotion to the Premier League. The Whites are a tough nut to crack in defence and only Burnley have conceded less than them to date. Farke’s men have only lost twice and are proving to be a tough team to break down.

Leeds are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Ewood Park to lock horns with Blackburn Rovers as they hunt for another win. They make the trip to Lancashire in confident mood after their 3-0 win over Luton Town at Elland Road last time out. Striker Joel Piroe scored twice against the Hatters, whilst defender Sam Byram also got himself on the scoresheet.

The Whites’ upcoming opponents have won their last two on the spin as well though away at Cardiff City and more recently Middlesbrough so will be in good spirits themselves. John Eustace’s side beat the latter 1-0 on Wednesday night at the Riverside Stadium.