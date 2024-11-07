Leeds United’s Championship rivals made the ‘difficult’ decision on Thursday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United striker Robbie Keane is among the early frontrunners to take charge of Coventry City, following Mark Robin’s exit.

Coventry announced they had made the ‘difficult’ decision to sack Robins on Thursday morning after almost eight years in charge, following Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at home to newly-promoted Derby County. That defeat was their seventh of a dismal start to the season which leaves them 17th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sky Blues were widely expected to be around the play-off picture but are one of six Championship teams on 15 points, the lowest of that group being Plymouth Argyle who are in the relegation zone. First-team coach Rhys Carr has been put in interim charge while a permanent appointment is explored, with the club keen to stress it ‘will be that of Head Coach working within the new structure set up by the Club over the last two years.’

Carr is expected to be in charge for this weekend’s trip to Sunderland and the upcoming international break provides a logical point at which to appoint a longer-term option, with some well-known names leading the early bookies odds. Among them is Keane, who currently sits as fifth-favourite at odds of 12/1 according to Sky Bet.

Keane has been out of work since leaving Maccabi Tel Aviv in June, having guided the club to the Israeli Premier League title and last-16 of the Europa Conference League during his sole year in charge. The Northern Irishman has been linked with a host of roles closer to home since but is yet to commit.

The former striker, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves among others, returned to Leeds briefly during the 2022/23 Premier League relegation campaign. He formed part of Sam Allardyce’s backroom staff for the final four games in which thee Whites took just one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current front-runner is a name well-known to many Leeds fans, with Frank Lampard at 2/1 to take over at the CBS Arena. Lampard has also been out of work for a while after fulfilling his interim role at Chelsea before the summer 2023 arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The former England manager was sensationally linked with a move to AS Roma recently, with current boss Ivan Juric under growing pressure.

Lee Carsley is second on the list at 5/1, with his role as interim England head coach coming to an end following the November international break. Carsley is currently set to re-join the under-21 national team, where he has enjoyed great success, but could be approached for a job at club-level.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield is rising quickly in the bookies odds, following a report from the Guardian that Coventry are interested in the promising 40-year-old. Wycombe are currently top of League One and Bloomfield is regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Rosenior is the only other name above Keane’s with the former Hull City boss at 10/1 currently. Rosenior was surprisingly sacked by Hull at the start of summer, despite getting them within touching distance of the play-offs on his way to a Championship Manager of the Season nomination.

Other notable names in the current top 10 include former England manager Gareth Southgate, experienced head coach David Moyes and current Reading boss Ruben Selles. Leeds beat Coventry 3-0 in September and are due at the CBS Arena in February.