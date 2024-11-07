Leeds United's vice-captain Pascal Struijk has urged supporters and players alike to move past Wednesday night's defeat to Millwall and look ahead to this weekend's fixture against Queens Park Rangers.

Stand-in skipper in Ethan Ampadu's absence, central defender Struijk tasted defeat for the first time on the road this season as Leeds were beaten 1-0 at The Den.

The Dutchman had his work cut out in south-east London, forced to deal with bruising 6ft 7in Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper at set-plays and then later in the game, on-loan forward Josh Coburn, who is of a similar stature.

Millwall got the better of Leeds on the night but by no means outclassed their visitors and remain two places below Daniel Farke's Whites in the Championship table after 14 matches - now almost a third of the way through the 2024/25 campaign.

Posting on social media after the game, Struijk wrote: "Not our night, but games like these occur in a season. Heads up, onwards together."

Leeds created chances but few were of a clear-cut description, while defensively United remained just as solid as they have been in recent weeks, aside from their sole concession to Japhet Tanganga on 40 minutes.

The 1-0 scoreline in the capital was Leeds' 30th defeat in their last 38 matches hosted in London - a stunning, unwanted record given the probability of such a run.

What next for Farke’s side?

Nevertheless, Leeds can get back to winning ways with a home fixture against QPR this weekend. Elland Road has proven to be a difficult place to come for opposition sides ever since Leeds' relegation from the Premier League and the R's standing in the table, coupled with Tuesday night's 4-1 defeat by Middlesbrough at Loftus Road suggests it could be a long afternoon for Marti Cifuentes and his team.