The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s defeat at Millwall.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United looked out of sorts and out of ideas at the top end of the pitch as Millwall handed the Whites a first defeat in nine at The Den.

Control and dominance of the first half led to little in the way of clear-cut chances for the visitors but Millwall used their biggest strength to their advantage and took the lead from a set-piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Cooper won the first header and his centre-back partner Japhet Tanganga took advantage of his freedom in space to volley home.

Millwall's excellence in defending a lead came to the fore as Leeds huffed and puffed without ever making Lukas Jensen work for his clean sheet.

Speaking after the game, Daniel Farke said there was no major concern from the performance, beyond a lack of anticipation and awareness at both ends of the pitch, but the manner of the defeat raised again worries in the fanbase over how Leeds respond to being a goal down against a low block. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Jake Cooper

The Millwall centre-half is accustomed to winning his headers and did so repeatedly all evening. Though he was unable to score from one, he got the assist for the home side's winner. Leeds never really got to grips with him, as so few sides do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day

Daniel Farke

The calls for a Plan B only ever come out when Leeds drop points but this is far from the first time that a team has scored first and then simply put up a wall. The Whites looked shy of ideas and none of Farke's changes, whether that was substitutions or a change in formation, did much at all to help.

Willy Gnonto

At times this season the winger has been Leeds' most dangerous player but he was off it at The Den. Getting into good positions was not an issue but what he did when he was there certainly was. A lack of composure and control at vital moments cost him the chance to make magic and took away one of Leeds' best hopes of getting something.

Off-camera moments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

49ers head honcho Jed York, Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg and head of football operations Adam Underwood arriving at Millwall just ahead of the team coach.

Leeds' head of sport science showcasing a killer first touch as he retrieved footballs for Karl Darlow who was practising his kicking out of his hand.

Isaac Schmidt racing away from the substitutes' warm-up rondo in mock celebration after a nutmeg as Josuha Guilavogui took some stick from Mateo Joseph. Guilavogui got his own back when the subs kept the ball in the air between them and his header forced Schmidt to scramble for a ball he couldn't send back in the right direction. The midfielder indicated that was revenge for the nutmeg and Schmidt jumped on his back.

Max Wober waving goodbye to Sam Byram as he was pulled away from the rondo to assist in the starting outfielders' possession game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall fans booing their own light show ahead of the game.

Illan Meslier running up into the Millwall half to have words with Jayden Bogle as Leeds prepared to take a corner.

Sam Byram and Patrick Bamford trying to gee Gnonto up from the touchline as they warmed up in the late stages with Leeds chasing the game.

Daniel Farke remonstrating with the fourth official about the time added on, having complained bitterly about time wasting all evening. The Leeds boss then gave a sarcastic thumbs up to the referee.