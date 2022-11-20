Leeds United could put a transfer chain reaction in motion this winter.

The Whites have put together a mixed start to the season so far, heading into the World Cup break in 15th place, two points ahead of the drop zone with a game in hand to play. Jesse Marsch’s men have won two of their last three in the league, but they are still conceding goals at will, conceding seven in their last two games alone.

Marsch has eased pressure for now, but he knows as well as anyone that he must fix some of the key issues facing his side, and he should have time to work during the World Cup break, when he will have access to all-but three of his players. During that time, Marsch and Victor Orta will also be making plans for the January transfer window.

Leeds are likely to add to their squad to ensure they have enough to avoid a relegation scrap, and the latest reports claim Torino’s Sasa Lukic could be an option.

The 26-year-old midfielder has impressed in Serie A over recent years, but Lukic is out of contract in 2024, and according to reports in Italy, Torino could move to sell now in a bid to land one of their targets. Torino Granata report Lukic has big ambitions, and they mention links with Leeds from the summer.

It’s reported Torino want to re-sign Leicester City star Denis Praet after his successful loan spell with the club last season, and the sale of Lukic could pave the way. It’s claimed Torino would have to pay between £7million and £8.7million to land Praet, and they may have to rely upon the sale of Lukic, whose exit they see as likely anyway, given the player’s ambition and the fact his contract expires at the end of next season.