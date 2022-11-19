Aaron Ramsey has been speaking ahead of his World Cup debut with Wales on Monday, and he has spoken about a former Leeds United star.

Wales are embarking upon their first World Cup in 64 years in Qatar, achieving a historic qualification campaign to book their place in the Middle East this winter. Robert Page’s men face USA in their opener on Monday night, and they will go on to face Iran and England in their group stage campaign.

But as they prepare to kick-off for the first time at the World Cup in a generation, the sense of history is not lost on anyone involved. That includes Aaron Ramsey, who has been one of Wales’ brightest talents in this generation. The former Arsenal star was key during his country’s run to the Euro 2016 run to the semi-finals, and he remains key heading into this World Cup campaign.

Speaking ahead of the big kick-off, Ramsey has been speaking, and he described the emotion of achieving a dream set in motion by former boss and ex-Leeds favourite Gary Speed.

“It’s come full circle, we qualified for the European Championship but this is the one that meant the most really,” Ramsey told the BBC. “I remember after the game, I collapsed to the floor, with Gary and him having that dream of finally being able to qualify for the World Cup. And then to finally be able to do that, it was very emotional.”

Speed transformed the Wales setup during his time in charge before his tragic death in 2011. Along with John Toshack, Speed is credited putting the recent success of the Welsh national team in motion. Toshack helped blood many of the golden generation early in their careers, while Speed ensured players had the facilities and support they needed to thrive on the international level, changing the mindset at the FAW.