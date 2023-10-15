Leeds United could make free agent move as Whites star tipped for shock call-up

The latest news from Leeds United as a former target is set to become available and a current Whites star is tipped for international honours.

Leeds United could be handed a chance to land a former transfer target on a free transfer over the coming weeks.

The Philadelphia Union full-back could be available, with just one year remaining on his deal, and Leeds are said ot be keen.

The Whites were one of a number of clubs to be linked with a move for Philadelphia Union’s German defender Kai Wagner during the January transfer window as they looked to boost their squad in a bid to remain in the Premier League.

Despite the interest, Wagner remained with the MLS club and went on to score three goals and provide ten assists in all competitions for his side. Despite that performance, The Athletic have reported the full-back is ‘likely’ to leave the Union after talks over a new contract failed to reach a successful conclusion.

That means Wagner will become a free agent over the coming weeks and is said to be drawing interest from Greek club AEK Athens, who are managed by former Union head coach Matias Almeyda.

Whites star tipped for shock England call-up

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Whites youngster Archie Gray could ‘make great strides’ over the next year and put himself into contention for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits he would rather wrap Archie Gray in cotton wool than watch him join up with England Under 19s this international break. Gray is pictured playing right-back against Bristol City.

The 17-year-old midfielder has earned Three Lions caps at several youth levels and made his Under-19s debut in a goalless draw with Montenegro in a European Championship qualifier last week.

Gray, who is also eligible to represent Scotland at senior level, has found an admirer in Robinson and he believes he can benefit from working under Whites boss Daniel Farke and push himself closer to landing senior caps over the coming years.

The former Whites keeper told BBC Five Live: “My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I’ve watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray. Hasn’t played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s.