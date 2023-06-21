Leeds United are continuing with the process of appointing a new manager as they await their 2023-24 Championship fixture schedule. The Whites will find out their fixtures at 9am on Thursday, with work to do with their squad before the season gets underway in August.

Nick Hammond has been appointed as an interim football advisor while 49ers Enterprises are awaiting the green light from the EFL to complete their agreed takeover at the club.

With an element of uncertainty still surrounding Elland Road, there have yet to be indications of who the club may target during the summer window.

A number of player have been linked with moves away which suggests there will be a number of incomings at some point. The Premier League has published a list of all players set to be released at the end of their contracts next month - and the free agent market could prove a good place for Leeds to identify some talent.

The Whites let four players go in their retained list but Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw have both been invited back for pre-season training.

Below are the released players from every Premier League club, although there is still time for some to agree new deals with their current side or move elsewhere.

Released players from 2022/23 Premier League

Bournemouth: Matthew Burgess, Christopher Francis, Brooklyn Genesini, Tarik Gidaree, Jefferson Lerma, Joshua Popoola, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas.

Arsenal: Joel Ideho, George Igaba-Ishimwe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matthew Smith, Thomas Smith.

Aston Villa : Declan Frith, Hayden Lindley, Arjan Raikhy, Ruben Shakpoke, Myles Sohna, Jed Steer, Ashley Young, Bradley Young.

Brentford: J’Neil Bennett, Lachlan Brook, Tariqe Fosu, Saman Ghoddos, Pontus Jansson, Nico Jones, Roco Rees, Roy Syla, Joel Valencia, Lucias Vine.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Toby Bull, Billie Clark, Matthew Everitt, Teddy Jenks, Todd Miller, Samuel Packham, Haydon Roberts, Casey Shann, Jack Spong, Fynn Talley, Lorent Tolaj, Antef Tsoungui, Ben Wilson.

Chelsea: Derrick Abu, Prince Adegoke, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Nathan Baxter, Juan Carlos Familia-Castillo, Bryan Fiabema, Joe Haigh, Henry Lawrence, Sam McClelland, Dujon Sterling, Amari Otieno Thomas Silko, Ethan Wady, Jayden Wareham.

Crystal Palace: Joshua Addae, David Akrobor-Boateng, Ryan Bartley, Jack Butland, Maliq Cadogan, Reece Hannam, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, David Omilabu, Daniel Quick.

Everton: Einar Iversen, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend.

Fulham: Thorsteinn Antonsson, Joseph Bryan, Shane Duffy, Paulo Gazzaniga, Sonny Hilton, Sylvester Jasper, Ziyad Larkeche, Jonathon Page, Steven Sessegnon, Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

Leeds United: William Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles.

Leicester City: Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Tete, Kelechi Chibueze, Jonathan Evans, Khanya Leshabela, Nampalys Mendy, Ronny Nelson, Joshua Eppiah, Terell Pennant, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Youri Tielemans.

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino, Jack Bearne, Liam Hughes, Naby Keita, Oscar Kelly, James Milner, Fidel O'Rourke, Oludare Olufunwa, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Manchester City: Terrell Agyemang, Ilkay Gundogan, Rowan McDonald, Benjamin Mendy.

Manchester United: Di’Shon Bernard, David de Gea, Ethan Galbraith, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Charlie Wellens.

Newcastle United: Niall Brookwell, Ciaran Clark, Daniel Langley, Matthew Longstaff, Joshua Stewart, Isaac Westendorf.

Nottingham Forest: Andre Ayew, Jack Colback, Billy Fewster, Alex Gibson-Hammond, Ryan Hammond, Nicky Hogarth, Adnan Kanuric, Jesse Lingard, Cafu, Lewis Salmon, Jordan Smith, Lyle Taylor.

Southampton: Goran Babic, Samuel Bellis, Willy Caballero, Mohamed El Younossi, Matthew Hall, Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo, Leon Pambou, Fedel Ross-Lang, Jak Stewart, William Tizzard, Jack Turner, Theo Walcott, Caleb Watts.

Tottenham Hotspur: Jamie Bowden, Kallum Cesay, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Marques Muir, Lucas Moura.

West Ham United: Brian Kinnear, Manuel Lanzini, Mipo Odubeko, Armstrong Oko-Flex.