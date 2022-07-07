De Ketelaere has been linked

Leeds United are making real headway in the summer transfer window despite having to navigate setbacks along the way.

The Whites were quick out of the blocks this summer, adding to likes of Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca.

But Kalvin Phillips’ departure put a spanner in the works, and Raphinha could follow him through the Elland Road exit doors.

As the search for even more additions continue, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

De Ketelaere hope

It emerged earlier this week that Leeds failed with a bid to sign Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere.

According to Libero, AC Milan are chasing a deal for the Belgium international, but the player’s stance has changed.

The report claims De Ketelaere could now be tempted to sign for Leeds after the Yorkshire club submitted a ‘super’ offer.

Milan are said to be offering £17million for the forward, but Leeds’ interest could cause issues for the Serie A champions.

Club Brugge could use the two clubs against each other to up the fee.

Tymon interest

Leeds are also said to be weighing up an offer for Stoke City defender Josh Tymon.

Football Insider, the Whites are eyeing a deal for the 23-year-old, and they have been told they will have to pay a seven-figure sum to complete the deal.

According to the report, Norwich City and Rangers are also pursuing Tymon this summer, but Leeds could hold the advantage given their Premier League status.