USA international midfielder Tyler Adams became United's latest recruit on Wednesday evening in joining the Whites from RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of £20m.

Leeds moved quickly to sign 23-year-old Adams as a replacement for outgoing England international star Kalvin Phillips who has been sold to Manchester City for £42m plus £3m in add-ons.

The recruitment of Adams follows the deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi - and Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be the next arrival at Elland Road.

FIFTH RECRUIT: USA international midfielder Tyler Adams who has joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig. Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images.

Leeds have been keen to add another option out wide given the interest in star winger Raphinha - and 23-year-old winger Sinesterra is poised to join the Whites from Feyenoord.

Chelsea came to terms with Leeds on a £60m transfer for Raphinha, which would be paid up front, but the player is yet to agree to that move and appears to be holding out for a move to Barcelona.

The Spanish giants have not proved to Leeds that they can match Chelsea’s offer or pay the fee in one go.

United are also looking to sign another striker option, something likely to be determined by the extent of developments with Raphinha.

As part of a double dose of Wednesday evening transfer activity, Wales international Tyler Roberts has joined Championship outfit QPR on a season-long loan.