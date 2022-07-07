Predicted Leeds United squad to face Blackpool with chances of new faces and Whites returns

The Whites will take on the Tangerines at York City's ground in a 7pm kick-off ahead of the club's trip to Australia to face Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Leeds have made five signings so far this summer but the club's internationals only returned on Monday which would leave doubts about new boys Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen featuring against York.

Latest recruit Tyler Adams who only joined Leeds on Wednesday evening whilst Darko Gyabi only reported on Monday.

FOOTBALL'S BACK: For Leeds United and head coach Jesse Marsch, above, as the Whites face Blackpool at York City tonight. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Marc Roca is the other arrival at Elland Road this summer and the Spaniard could be the most likely of the new faces to feature but Marsch looks set to rely on a mix of the senior players who returned last week along with youngsters.

The list of senior players who returned last week includes Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford plus younger first team squad members Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood.

Archie Gray and Lewis Bate are among the other younger players likely to be involved whilst the game also presents a potential opportunity for Helder Costa, Ian Poveda, Leif Davis and Cody Drameh to feature after last season's loan spells, although Costa only returned on Monday.

Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling are out injured whilst Raphinha is yet to return to training.