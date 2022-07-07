Former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan has left his job with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

The former Whites first team coach has been with Huddersfield since 2020, working wonders during his time with the Terriers.

Corberan led a superb campaign of last, taking Huddersfield to within a whisker of the Premier League.

The Terriers lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the final of the play-offs, and there was real hope heading into the new campaign.

But just 22 days before the start of the new season, Corberan has decided to walk away from his role.

There was rumoured interest from other clubs in the former Valencia goalkeeper, but he has left without having another job lined up.

According to the Daily Mail, Corberan has left Huddersfield after ‘concern’ over the board’s lack of vision.

The Spaniard is said to have communicated his position to the club this morning, with his visions not aligned with those of the club.

The report claims Corberan has interest from ‘rival clubs’ this summer, but he does not have any agreement with any other club at this point.

The former Leeds coach’s exit will be a huge blow to Huddersfield, who have already begun preparations for the new season, which starts in just three weeks.

Speaking after the playoff final defeat to Forest, Coberan said: “This is something that maybe nobody was expecting at the start of the season. The mentality of this team has taken them to the final.

“They have shown that with a high level of character, with togetherness, with confidence, with belief in the team, they can be very competitive.

“We wanted to be celebrating the promotion of the team, so the first thing is to accept that we didn’t win today. To go to a different league was the dream of myself and the Club, but this is part of football and part of life.

“My feeling was that if I analyse the game, I cannot criticise many things of our team, because the team were performing really well.