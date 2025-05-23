Leeds United have taken advantage of certain contract situations in transfer windows gone by.

Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road. Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend but that can disappear rather quickly in the modern market, and so recruitment chiefs might be minded to source a bargain or two.

In recent windows, Leeds appear to have made a concerted effort to source targets entering the final year of their contracts, with the uncertainty over their futures enough for clubs to accept reduced fees. It’s how they secured Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United for £5million and the outstanding Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf for less than £3m.

Reports of interest in the likes of Sean Longstaff and James McAtee would suggest Elland Road chiefs are eyeing up similar opportunities and there are a host of top-flight stars entering the final year of their respective deals. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at some Leeds might be minded to consider.