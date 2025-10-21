Pundit tells Leeds United and Burnley how many points they need to survive

Leeds United suffered a 2-0 defeat at Premier League relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United and Burnley could be facing ‘a long winter’ as they look to battle against relegation from the Premier League this season.

Saturday’s meeting of the two sides went the way of the Clarets as a goal in each half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna helped Scott Parker’s side to a 2-0 win at Turf Moor. The result ensured all three newly promoted clubs are now sitting outside of the Premier League relegation zone with Leeds and Burnley still in the bottom six and Sunderland outshining both of their former Championship promotion rivals with an impressive return to the top flight.

The Black Cats claimed a 2-0 home win against bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday to stretch their run of form to just two defeats in their opening eight games and that means Regis Le Bris’ men will travel to Chelsea this weekend sitting in the top seven of the table.

One Premier League pundit has stressed the importance of Leeds’ defeat at Burnley on Saturday and has claimed both sides still have a lot of work to do and will have to ‘roll the sleeves up’ as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Speaking on NBC’s ‘Two Robbies’ podcast, former Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Mustoe said: “It’s a huge win [for Burnley], isn’t it? Because they were not in great form, and Leeds were. And all of a sudden it’s brought Leeds back into the, you know, 15th with eight points now. It looks a bit different for them. Burnley are now just a point behind them on seven.

“It could look like a long winter if they can’t get a couple of results. As it always happens, the promoted teams, obviously, Sunderland right now are flying high, but Leeds are kind of drifting lower. I always think of the number of points that you need has gone down a little bit, but even if it’s 35, 36, 37, 38 points, you know, Burnley got seven and Leeds have got eight.

“It’s a lot of points to get, you know, over the winter that’s coming up. I remember going into the winter; you don’t have big squads often at the lower teams. It’s a grind of games; it gets colder. It’s hard to pick up those points. They’re going to be in for a long winter, but roll the sleeves up.”