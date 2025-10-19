Leeds United's average attendance compared to Premier League rivals ahead of crucial West Ham clash

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST

How do Leeds United’s home attendances compare to Everton, Aston Villa and their other Premier League rivals so far this season?

Leeds United will hope to shake off the disappointment and frustration that is lingering after a poor display in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

A goal in each half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna was enough to give the Clarets a win that lifted them out of the relegation zone and took them within a point of Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds will now focus on Friday night’s home clash with another relegation rivals as they welcome West Ham United to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side will head into that game looking to avoid a third consecutive league defeat and land a blow on one of the five sides sat below them in the Premier League table.

The support of the home faithful will play a big part in the game and another sell-out crowd is expected - but how does Leeds’ average home attendance compare to their Premier League rivals this season?

2025/26 average attendance: 11,154

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,154 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 16,964

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,964 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 21,521

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,521 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 25,068

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,068 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 27,172

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 27,172 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 30,221

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,221 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

