The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker has given his verdict on Leeds United's defeat at Burnley.

Leeds United should be ‘reasonably pleased’ with their performances so far this season despite Saturday’s defeat at Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

The Whites travelled to Turf Moor hoping to deliver a double blow on the Clarets by boosting their own hopes of survival and leaving their hosts sat in the relegation zone. However, it was Scott Parker’s side that started on the front foot as former Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu fired them in front as the midway point of the first-half approached. Leeds created a number of opportunities to get themselves back in the game but were unable to find a way beyond Clarets goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and that meant Loum Tchaouna’s second-half goal was enough to seal what could be a vital three points for his side.

The result, coupled with another impressive home win for Sunderland as the Black Cats saw off Wolves at the Stadium of Light, means all three newly promoted clubs are sat outside of the relegation zone - although the Clarets could find themselves back in the bottom three if West Ham United claim a big home win against Brentford on Monday night.

Reflecting on the current status of the newly-promoted trio, former Newcastle United and England captain Alan Shearer has insisted all three should be pleased with their results so far this season and believes Sunderland should be ‘ecstatic’ as they continue to impress in their first season back in the top flight of English football.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “It doesn’t take a genius to work it out but we all said their home form for all three of them will be really key. Sunderland winning again, Burnley beating Leeds was a massive result for them, it got them out of the bottom three.

“I think all three will be reasonably pleased and Sunderland will be ecstatic with the start that they have made and anyone going to Sunderland, or all three of them because of the way Burnley play and Elland Road, nothing has changed my mind that their home form is going to be key and it has been already. 31 percent possession (for Burnley) at home, Leeds had 17 shots or efforts from inside the box, 21 shots at goal. That’s the way they play isn't it?”

