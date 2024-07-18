Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Leeds United's Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s first televised fixture of the summer is just one day away with Daniel Farke’s side due at League Two Harrogate Town on Friday evening. Recent meetings with Rangers and Lincoln City have been played behind-closed-doors but tomorrow’s trip to North Yorkshire will allow fans to get a first look at their team ahead of the 2024/25 season, which kicks off at home to Portsmouth in just over three week’s time.

With a strong season behind them, Leeds will be among the favourites to go up again this term but know it will be a tough season with plenty of competition for those top-two places. Championship teams have been busy this summer in a bid to compete with Farke’s men and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the division.

Philogene exit imminent

Hull City director Tan Kesler has all but confirmed Jaden Philogene’s imminent sale to former club Aston Villa, insisting his side did not send the winger back but instead saw him taken back due to a contract clause. Villa look set to re-sign Philogene for around £13.5million, having triggered a matching rights clause to mirror Ipswich Town’s £18m bid, with the cut-price coming as a result of 30 per cent sell-on clause inserted in the deal that saw him join Hull initially.

"Jaden Philogene will most likely return to Aston Villa upon the agreement we made. We are doing the paperwork," Hull's Kesler told Turkish outlet Hurriyet. "When we say he will return, we are not sending him back. By purchasing Jaden, we actually created an opportunity for Aston Villa. In return for this opportunity, they said, ‘We are prepared not to match all offers that may come in the market'. We showed them these offers and they matched them. They have now taken Jaden back."

Albion’s Thomas interest

West Brom are thought to be interested in Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas. Sky Sports reports that manger Carlos Corberan is ‘weighing up’ whether to turn interest into an approach for the 25-year-old, who he coached during his successful spell as manager at the John Smith’s Arena.

Thomas proved one of Huddersfield’s only consistent attacking threats last season with four goals and nine assists placing him as the Terrier’s most productive asset. But their relegation to League One could now see him move on in a bid to remain in the second-tier and he could be set for a reunion with Corberan at the Hawthorns.

QPR ‘deal agreed’

Queens Park Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Slovenian striker Zan Celar from Swiss outfit FC Lugano. Football Insider reports that Celar is due in London for medical tests in the coming days and is set to become the fourth permanent arrival this summer.

QPR look set to lose their own forward, Sinclair Armstrong, amid interest from Bristol City and Stoke City. Celar, 25, represented Slovenia at this summer’s European Championships and scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Swiss Super League outfit Lugano.