Leeds United came within 90 minutes of a return to the Premier League last season.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes the arrival of Sammie Szmodics at Leeds United would ‘pretty much guarantee promotion’ next season.

Szmodics has been heavily linked with a move away from Blackburn Rovers, having enjoyed an outstanding individual season at Ewood Park with 27 goals in 44 Championship appearances for a bottom-half side. The 28-year-old is thought to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs and is reportedly valued at between £15-20million.

Leeds have only really been linked with Szmodics by supporters keen to see his goalscoring exploits at Elland Road - at least for the home team, having seen him net the winner in a decisive 1-0 Rovers win at Leeds last season. MacAnthony, a well-known and vocal Whites fan, had the pleasure of watching the Republic of Ireland international at Peterborough between 2019 and 2022, and the club chief insists his presence would set Daniel Farke’s side apart from the rest next season.

“Sammie, if I was at Leeds United, because they are going to lose some talent,” MacAnthony told Peterborough’s official website. “Doing what they have to do – he is pretty much guaranteeing you promotion, because you’re buying the golden boot winner. That’s my tip, Leeds fans, you should be buying Sammie Szmodics. Sorry Blackburn fans.”

Leeds are not expected to pursue a move for Szmodics any time soon, with reinforcements further forward not yet a priority for Farke. The club have extensively scouted attacking options in anticipation of interest in Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, but those in charge are not actively looking to sell either after Archie Gray joined Tottenham Hotspur for £40m.

Focus at Leeds is further back, with Joe Rothwell’s season-long loan arrival from Bournemouth going some way to filling the midfield gap left by Gray and the Stade Rennais-bound Glen Kamara, while Joe Rodon’s impressive temporary spell was made permanent for £10m. A right-back looks to be next on the shopping list, with Sheffield United rejecting two bids for 23-year-old Jayden Bogle, who they value closer to £7m.

Nonetheless, interest in Szmodics from Premier League clubs would make a move to Elland Road unlikely, with Everton and West Ham linked in recent weeks. It is unclear whether the forward will leave Rovers this summer but it seems a step up to the top-flight would be his preference.

"I have two and a half years on my contract and so it is out of my hands,” he recently told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast when asked about his future. "It's a case of me enjoying my summer and seeing what's out there. I don't think anyone would begrudge me if a Premier League team came knocking. It is everyone's dream to play in the Premier League. I don't know if that opportunity will arise but I don't think anyone could be blamed if they have the chance to play in the top flight.”