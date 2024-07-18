Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recruitment chief signed plenty of players for Leeds United to varying degrees of success.

Victor Orta has appeared to hint at difficulties luring transfer targets to the north of England during his six-year stint as sporting director at Leeds United.

Orta oversaw a huge number of incoming transfers during his time in charge of recruitment at Elland Road, with plenty of good and bad additions. The Spaniard enjoyed a decent record of unearthing young and somewhat underappreciated talent - with the likes of Raphinha and Crysencio Summerville now seen as bargain arrivals at £17million and £1.3m respectively - but struggled building a full squad fit for Premier League survival.

Long lists of potential options for each position became well known and Orta’s extensive scouting network helped him source some quality players. But after climbing back into the Premier League and finishing ninth under Bielsa, he and others in charge failed to capitalise on the situation, making a string of poor transfer choices - the extent of which were not clear until several players forced loan exits due to a clause in their contracts last summer.

His time at Leeds came to a somewhat toxic end in May 2023 after the appointments of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia both failed, and he returned to Sevilla the following month. On Monday, the 45-year-old was present at the unveiling of loan signing Saul Niguez and suggested it had been easier to convince players of a move to the sunny south of Spain than it had been luring them to West Yorkshire.

“Saúl is an extraordinary player, he is the seventh footballer in the history of Atlético in number of matches,” Orta told Diario de Sevilla. “At first when the subject came up we were doubtful as to whether it could be possible, but we started to work on it. Garcia Pimienta (Sevilla manager) has also been decisive. It is a team effort.

“At first it was a surprise, but when I listened and understood what Saúl wanted I began to think it could be possible. Then I told him please tell me what could be possible to put people to work... The south also helps. At Leeds I had more problems convincing the players.”

While upon reflection there were both good and bad elements, Orta’s six years at Leeds were certainly eventful with the sporting director key to bringing in Bielsa but also the driving force behind replacing him with Marsch. The passionate transfer chief would often make headlines for his antics in the executive box and was regularly reigned in by chief executive Angus Kinnear.

His return to Sevilla was not a smooth one, with the La Liga club struggling financially and enduring one of their worst seasons in recent memory, finishing 14th in La Liga. Furious fans protested against the club’s board and called for Orta to leave in May, but he is starting to make amends and the report around the arrival of Niguez even goes on to describe him as ‘calm, answering only what is necessary’.

“I only think about Sevilla, my image is of minor importance, what matters is the badge,” the former Leeds transfer chief insisted when asked of his improving stature among supporters. “I worry very little about myself and a lot about Sevilla.”