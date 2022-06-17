Leeds United ‘consider’ transfer bid for ‘brilliant’ £35m star

Leeds United are reportedly preparing a move for Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge.

The former Valarenga star joined the Blades in a £20.7million move in January 202 and helped his new side to an impressive ninth-place finish during their first season back in the Premier League.

However, a serious hamstring injury curtailed his first full campaign at Bramall Lane as the Blades were relegated from the top flight with just 23 points from their 38 league fixtures.

Despite reported interest from elsewhere, Berge remained with the club and scored six goals in 24 appearances as they missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League with a play-off semi-final defeat against eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

There were reports earlier this month that an offer from an unnamed Premier League club was on the table for Berge and Serie A giants Napoli were also linked with a move for the Norway star.

A £35million relegation release clause remains active and the player’s representatives are said to be keen to move Berge on and avoid a second season in the Championship.

Norway manager and former Wimbledon star Stale Solbakken has recently spoken of Berge’s next step, saying: “With the danger of getting Sheffield United on his neck, I think it will be good for him to think about it.

“He does not belong in the Championship when physics and match fitness are in place.”

Berge was non-committal in his response to his manager’s comments and preferred to concentrate on the recent Nations League fixtures.

"I concentrate on the match and leave it until later,” he explained. “What do I want? I choose not to share it here and now.

“After the national team gathering, my agents, me and the club get to take care of it. I've had a nice development at Sheffield United lately. Then we will see what the future brings.”