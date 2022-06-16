That's the verdict agreed upon by Whites fans following the Premier League's confirmation of the schedule for the 2022/2023 season.

United have the opportunity to get points on the board early as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Chelsea and Brighton in their first four games.

Whereas fixtures against top six opponents came in deadly trios last season, this time around they are spread evenly throughout the season meaning there are fewer opportunities for the Whites to have the wind knocked out of them.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will want to have Premier League safety wrapped up as early as possible, though, as the final month of the season features games away at Manchester City and West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day.

Given the way that fixture scheduling can impact the division's final outcome, the bookies have already made changes to their predictions for the Premier League season - here is how the odds suggest the table will look on the final day:

1. Manchester City Title odds 4/7 - Top Four odds 1/33 - Relegation odds 4500/1 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Title odds 2/1 - Top Four odds 1/10 - Relegation odds 4500/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Title odds 16/1 - Top Four odds 4/5 - Relegation odds 1000/1 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Title odds 16/1 - Top Four odds 8/11 - Relegation odds 2500/1 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales