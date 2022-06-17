Leeds United's predicted start to the new Premier League season and who is forecast to go down

Jesse Marsch's side will begin the 2022-23 campaign with a home clash against Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday, August 6 and Leeds are fancied to begin with a victory as the Whites are a best priced 11-8 favourites to take all three points.

Leeds are as short as 6-5 with some firms whereas Wolves can be backed at 23-10 and the draw is on offer at 5-2.

United then face the long trip to Southampton the following weekend and the forecast on the south coast is less bright for the Whites who are 12-5 to win at St Mary's.

FIRST TEST: Leeds United will welcome a Wolves side managed by Bruno Lage, above, on the opening weekend of the season and the Whites are expected to start the campaign in good style. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's hosts are firm favourites, no bigger than 6-5 and as short as 11-10. The draw is on offer at 5-2.

In the long term, Leeds are expected to survive their third season back in the Premier League but the bookies think it might get pretty close.

Despite being joint-11th in the betting market to win the league at 750-1 - the same price as Everton - United are also fourth favourites to go down at 13-5 although Brentford (11-4) and Southampton (7-2) are not far behind.

Championship runners-up Bournemouth are favourites for the drop at 7-10, closely followed by fellow promoted duo Nottingham Forest (17-20) and Fulham (5-4).

Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace are all 6-1 to go down, followed by Brighton (12s), Aston Villa (14s) and Leicester City (16s).

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both 33s to be relegated, after which there is a huge gap in the market to Arsenal at 500s.