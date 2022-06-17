Former Leeds United hero pinpoints transfer priority as Whites eye Chelsea striker

Former Leeds United hero pinpoints transfer priority
Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford insists that the Whites need to capture a forward like him this summer.
United struggled in front of goal last term as first-choice striker Patrick Bamford missed out on large stretches of the season to a series of injuries.
Beckford believes that irrespective of their number nine's fitness, Leeds must sign a striker this summer - not to replace Bamford, but to complement him.
"I think definitely having somebody with pace, with a lot of pace that likes to play on the shoulder, is definitely important," said Beckford, who made over 100 appearances for United.
"It gives us a different dimension as well because with Patrick we have got somebody that his hold up play is very good, his team link up play is excellent and he is selfless in terms of his movement, his running, his position.
"But we haven't got that out and out goal poacher, the guy that floats around the penalty spot in between the 18 yard box and the six yard box within the width of the posts just waiting to get on the end of crosses or making that run in behind defenders, running directly at goal."
TV schedule announcement dates confirmed
The Premier League have released the dates when they expect to confirm which fixtures have been selected for television broadcast.
On Thursday, the full schedule for the Premier League season was released, confirming that Leeds United will start and end their season at Elland Road with games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.
Their third game of the season, at home to Chelsea, is a likely pick for TV broadcasters, along with their hosting of the Premier League champions Manchester City on Boxing Day.
Whites eye Chelsea striker
Leeds United are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to Marca.
The 28-year-old has made 19 Süper Lig goal contributions at loan club Beskitas this term as well as competing in the Champions League.
Across five Premier League seasons with Chelsea and Crystal Palace, the Belgian has found the net 15 times.