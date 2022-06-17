Former Leeds United hero pinpoints transfer priority as Whites eye Chelsea striker

Former Leeds United hero pinpoints transfer priority

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford insists that the Whites need to capture a forward like him this summer.

United struggled in front of goal last term as first-choice striker Patrick Bamford missed out on large stretches of the season to a series of injuries.

Beckford believes that irrespective of their number nine's fitness, Leeds must sign a striker this summer - not to replace Bamford, but to complement him.

"I think definitely having somebody with pace, with a lot of pace that likes to play on the shoulder, is definitely important," said Beckford, who made over 100 appearances for United.

"It gives us a different dimension as well because with Patrick we have got somebody that his hold up play is very good, his team link up play is excellent and he is selfless in terms of his movement, his running, his position.

Patrick Bamford's absence to injury was keenly felt by Leeds United this season. Pic: Michael Regan.

"But we haven't got that out and out goal poacher, the guy that floats around the penalty spot in between the 18 yard box and the six yard box within the width of the posts just waiting to get on the end of crosses or making that run in behind defenders, running directly at goal."

TV schedule announcement dates confirmed

The Premier League have released the dates when they expect to confirm which fixtures have been selected for television broadcast.

Michel Batshuayi in Champions League action for Beskitas. Pic: Alex Grimm.

On Thursday, the full schedule for the Premier League season was released, confirming that Leeds United will start and end their season at Elland Road with games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Their third game of the season, at home to Chelsea, is a likely pick for TV broadcasters, along with their hosting of the Premier League champions Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Whites eye Chelsea striker

Sky Sports presenter Gary Neville prepares for coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Leeds United are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to Marca.

The 28-year-old has made 19 Süper Lig goal contributions at loan club Beskitas this term as well as competing in the Champions League.